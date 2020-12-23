STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rs 479-crore drinking water project to help 5 lakh people in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district

CM Edappadi Palaniswami also laid the foundation for a drinking water improvement scheme at Thenkarai town panchayat in Theni district at a cost of Rs 9.54 crore.

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has laid the foundation for a combined drinking water project in Cuddalore district to be completed at a cost of Rs 479 crore, through video conference from the Secretariat.

The project will benefit 5.58 lakh people in 625 rural habitats in the following town panchayats: Thittakudi, Pennadam, Mangalampettai, Vadalur, Kurinjipadi in Cuddalore district and Gangaikondan besides Mangalore, Nallur and Vriddhachalam panchayat unions. The project is being implemented with the water available in the mines of Neyveli Lignite Corporation. 

Palaniswami also laid the foundation for a drinking water improvement scheme at Thenkarai town panchayat in Theni district at a cost of Rs 9.54 crore. He also inaugurated a combined drinking water project in Guziliamparai in Dindigul district (Rs 20.34 crore) and another drinking water project (Rs 59.93 crore) at Kumbakonam municipality.

He declared open new facilities at Sri Suyambu Saneeswara temple at Kuchanur in Theni district which includes a lodging facility, through video conference. Palaniswami also declared open 14 modern godowns at Kodavasal (Tiruvarur dt), Panchetti (Tiruvallur district), Pakkam village and Gukaiyanallur (Vellore dt), Kurichi village (Tirupattur dt), Kadambuliyur (Cuddalore dt) and Kanakkapillaivalasu (Tenkasi dt).

