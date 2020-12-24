STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Arcot Prince Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali re-elected president of MEASI

The Prince of Arcot, Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali, has been unanimously elected unopposed, as President of The Muslim Educational Association of Southern India

Prince of Arcot Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Prince of Arcot, Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali, has been unanimously elected unopposed, as President of The Muslim Educational Association of Southern India (MEASI) for the second term, for a period of three years, 2020-2023, in its 118th annual general body meeting, held in its campus, on Wednesday.

According to a statement, Elias Sait, Chartered Accountant and Secretary General, Seafood Exporters Association of India and M Haja Najimuddin, businessman, has also been elected unopposed, as Honorary Secretary and Honorary Treasurer of the Association, along with other office-bearers and executive committee members.

MEASI, a premier Institution, situated at Peters Road, Royapettah, is the parent body of The New College, MEASI Academy of Architecture, Institute of Management, Institute of Information Technology, College of Education, Chartered Accountants Academy and MEASI Matric. Hr. Sec. School. All together it has the strength of 8,500 students, 6,000 members on its roll.

Arcot Prince extends Christmas greetings

Extending Christmas greetings, the Prince of Arcot, Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali, said may this joyful occasion bring peace and happiness to every individual. 

“Islam is the only religion, which makes it an article of faith to believe in Prophet Jesus (peace be upon him), and accepts him, as one of the greatest Messengers of God,” he said, with a chapter in her name, called “Maryam.” 

He said that it is the same god, who commissioned both Prophet Jesus and the last Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon them), to spread the common message of Oneness  of God and peace to the entire mankind.

