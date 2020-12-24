STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Dayanidhi Maran gets legal notice for remarks on Vanniyar Sangam protests

Maran had said that the Sangam's protest for 20 per cent reservation was meant for political gains.

Published: 24th December 2020 09:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2020 09:01 PM   |  A+A-

Dayanidhi Maran

Dayanidhi Maran. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY:  Terming a remark made by DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran about the Vanniyar Sangam protests as 'false and defamatory', the Sangam's functionary Vaithilingam sent him a legal notice demanding an unconditional apology in public.

Vaithilingam, a native of the Ariylaur district, is the Sangam's state secretary.

The notice issued by Vaithilingam's advocate K Balu on his behalf referred to a press meet in Salem on December 21. At the meeting, responding to a question on the PMK and Vanniyar Sangam protests demanding 20 per cent reservation, Maran said that they were held only for political gains.

He was quoted saying that the PMK couldn’t care less about the welfare of the Vanniyar community and the party’s agitation was not genuine.

In the notice, Vaithilingam alleged that this comment was defamatory towards the efforts of Vanniyar leaders, including PMK founder S Ramadoss, tarnishing their image and struggles from the 1980s to win reservation for their community.

Maran was asked to tender an apology before the electronic and print media for the statements he made in Salem and to refrain from making such statements against the Sangam and its leaders in the future. If he failed to do so, the notice said, Maran would risk facing legal proceedings, including criminal prosecution.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dayanidhi Maran Vanniyar Sangam quota protest Vanniyar quota protest
India Matters
A health worker adjusts his face shield as he prepares to collect swab samples of people for COVID-19 test. (File Photo | PTI)
Don’t worry about new COVID-19 strain from the UK, advise experts
The New Indian Express' Dakshin Literary Festival 2020 with Bibek Debroy
Dakshin Literary Festival 2020: God's a word from Sanskrit, says Bibek Debroy
For representational purposes
14-year-old Maharashtra boy sets Guinness world record in table tennis
Representational Image
Serum Institute's indigenous vaccine against pneumonia to be launched next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during the ongoing protest against the farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Latest Hot-Spot of Farmers' Agitation - Shahjahanpur on Rajasthan-Haryana border
Farmers during the protest against Farm bill's at Ghazipur in New Delhi Thursday Dec. 24 2020. (Photo | PTI)
'Give us date and time': Centre tells farmers it's open for talks on all issues
Gallery
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp