Eminent Tamil writer Tho. Paramasivan no more 

Paramasivan, who had diabetes, was being treated at the Palayamkottai government hospital, where he breathed his last on Thursday evening.

Tho. Paramasivan

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Tho. Paramasivan aka Tho.Pa, anthropologist, writer and former professor at Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, died here on Thursday. He was 69 and had been ailing for the past months.

Paramasivan authored more than 15 books, including Alagar Kovil, Panpaattu Asaivukal, Ariyappadaatha Thamilagam, Valithadangal, Samayam, Samayankalin Arasiyal, Uraikal, Naal Malarkal, Maanuda Vaasippu, Marabum Puthumaiyum and Idhuve Jananaayagam. He was also a famed Tamil orator. 

Paramasivan completed his graduation at Alagappa University and continued his higher studies at Madurai Kamaraj University. After he worked as a professor for six years, he joined MKU as a Tamil scholar. He was a professor in the Department of Tamil in Zahir Husain College and Madurai Thiyagarajar College. He was the Head of the Department of Tamil from 1998 to 2008 at Manonmaniam Sundaranar University after which he took voluntary retirement.

In his condolence message, DMK president MK Stalin said that Paramasivan brought the Periyar's thoughts to the people through his work. Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan, who often met Paramasivan for advice on his films, paid a tribute to the writer on his Twitter handle.

In his condolence message, Tamilaga Vazhvurimai Katchi founder Velmurugan said that Paramasivan had made Tamils know the history of the Tamil language. Praising Paramasivan for his work for the Tamil society, Naam Tamilar Katchi leader Seeman said that he was one of his students. MDMK chief Vaiko and AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran are among those who expressed condolences over the demise of Paramasivan.

He was survived by his wife, a son and daughter.

