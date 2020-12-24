Ilayaraja to vacate Prasad Studios, Madras High Court puts an end to the dispute amicably

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday put an end to the feud between music composer Ilayaraja and proprietors of Prasad Studios, by imposing certain conditions, while allowing him to collect his belongings from the recording theatre.

The issue pertains to Ilayaraja seeking to restrain the owners of Prasad Studios from interfering with his possession of a recording theatre in the studio premises.

He also sought Rs 50 lakh as compensation for mental agony caused to him due to forcible eviction. The company had built an IT server room in the premises and sought for vacating the room.

After counsel for both parties decided to bury their differences and settle all disputes between them, Justice N Sathish Kumar directed the Studios to allow Ilayaraja to meditate for just one day before taking away his belongings.

During the hearing on Wednesday, counsel for the composer submitted their willingness to vacate the premises with a request for allowing three assistants, and also withdrawal of police complaints and the Rs 50-lakh damage case registered against the firm.

The company wanted Ilayaraja to not meddle with the affairs of the premises in the future. Earlier, the court sought for an undertaking affidavit from counsel of the composer, which was also submitted. Agreeing to the submissions made by Ilayaraja, the studios sought settling of the dispute.

The court recording the submissions, in its order, said, “Two music assistants and one personal assistant will be accompanying the music director when he collects his belongings from the music studio.”

“Also the meditation of the music composer will happen, when the shifting of the belongings takes place, under court-appointed advocate commissioner V Lakshminarayanan and the counsels,” the judge said in his orders.

The judge also said that the entire exercise be completed from 9.00 am till 4.00 pm with police protection during the process. The court directed the Greater Chennai Commissioner of Police to provide police protection.

​The counsels were also directed to decide on the dates convenient for both the parties. The court passing the orders disposed of the plea.