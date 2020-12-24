Vexed MK Alagiri to hold meeting with supporters on January 3

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former Union Minister MK Alagiri, the elder son of late DMK supremo M Karunanidhi, on Thursday said there is little chance for him to get a re-entry into DMK and he will discuss with his supporters on January 3 to decide his further course of action.

It appears that the expelled leader has realised that his demand to be taken back into the party has been rejected categorically. DMK sources said giving space for Alagiri in DMK at the time of polls would lead to confusions in the party at a time when the party president MK Stalin, also Alagiri's younger brother, has near total control over the party.

During the interaction with reporters here on Thursday, Alagiri was candid in acknowledging that he is now forced to explore other options to keep himself active in politics.

He was speaking to reporters at the entrance of the Gopalapuram residence after visiting his mother Dhayalu Ammal.

The announcement by Alagiri would be a disappointment to his supporters who were hoping that Alagiri would be given a re-entry.

Alagiri said he will take a decision based on the views of his supporters during the meeting with them on January 3.

He said he will meet actor Rajinikanth after the actor returns to Chennai. (Rajini, who had announced his plans to launch party soon, is in Hyderabad for a movie shooting).

A DMK leader, who was privy to the developments in the DMK's first family, told The New Indian Express, "From the beginning, MK Stalin and his family members and many other second-line leaders of the party were not willing to admit Alagiri into the party as they feared the entry of Alagiri would create fissure among the cadres.

It would lead to unnecessary confusions within the party. Hence, his demand has been turned down during the last two years since the demise of his father Karunanidhi. Now, it seems that he lost the hope of entering into the party. That's why he made such a kind of announcement due to his vexation."

There were a few recent reports that Alagiri may support BJP in the upcoming polls despite strong denial from people close to Alagiri that the BJP's offer has been turned down by Alagiri.

Within DMK, many believe Alagiri may not be able to cause much damage. A DMK senior leader said, "There is no chance for him to mobilise more than 200 cadres from the entire southern districts. Hence, whatever it may be, his efforts won't affect the prospects of the DMK."

The 69-year-old Alagiri was removed from the party by his father on March 26, 2014, after the inner-party tussle with his brother MK Stalin reached its peak. Even after the demise of Karunanidhi, Alagiri's repeated efforts to enter the party has not paid fruits.