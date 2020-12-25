STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Anamalai Tiger Reserve officials issue notices to forest staff in tusk poaching case

The official said that Samiyappan and Kathavarayan had been relieved of their duties.

Published: 25th December 2020 10:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2020 10:05 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: "How did an anti-poaching watcher and a sanitary worker manage to take two tusks from an elephant carcass inside Pollachi forest range?"

This is the question posed by officials of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) while issuing notice to the two forest staff in question.

Anti-poaching watcher K Samiyappan and sanitary worker A Kathavarayan are alleged to have removed the tusks near the Aliyar dam. "Usually the tusks need to be removed with a sickle or an axe after a postmortem examination. Standard procedure is to keep the tusks at the forest office. However in this case, the duo managed to take the tusks without any equipment as the carcass was old. They managed to sneak the tusks out of the forest by tying the tusks to the legs and hiding them beneath their dhotis," said a forest official.

Officials said they had found a GPS signal device missing in Vedikaranpallam near Aliyar, where the animal was found dead. “The suspects had later switched on the stolen GPS device to prove that they did not visit Vedikaranpallam. They eventually caved in and confessed to have committed the crime," the official added

The official said that Samiyappan and Kathavarayan had been relieved of their duties. "We have also issued notices to two others who were negligent during this incident of poaching. We are also investigating them," said the official.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anamalai Tiger Reserve elephant tusks
India Matters
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Actor Rajinikanth's health 'progressing well' but blood pressure still 'high'
(Image for representation) Scientists working at a Pharmaceuticals facility in for efforts on an experimental coronavirus antibody drug. (File Photo | AP)
UK scientists trial instant immunity antibody drug treatment for COVID-19
For representational purposes
Is the coriander in your kitchen affecting your health?
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
‘Jhatka’ or ‘halal’ display to become must for eateries in south Delhi shops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arya Rajendran (Photo: Special arrangement)
21-year-old BSc student Arya Rajendran to become Kerala's youngest Mayor
Actor and Politician Rajinikanth (File Photo | EPS)
Superstar Rajinikanth hospitalised in Hyderabad due to high blood pressure
Gallery
A man dressed as Santa riding a bike on GST road in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
A pandemic Christmas: Masked up devotees attend mass, follow social distancing norms
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp