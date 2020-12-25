Cyclone: Govt assures compensation for crop loss

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Stating that estimation of loss to the standing crops during cyclones Nivar and Burevi is going on in full swing, the State government on Thursday promised to provide appropriate compensation to the loss soon. Also, an Inter-Ministerial Central Team is visiting the areas affected by cyclone Burevi from December 28.

An official release said, “The information given by farmers who have faced crop loss are being verified. Once a complete report is submitted to the government about the loss, compensation will be provided to the farmers. The details of crop loss above 33 per cent, names of farmers, their Aadhaar numbers and bank account details are being collected and data entry is underway.

Keeping in mind the advice of CM Edappadi K Palaniswami that not even a single farmer’s name should be left out in paying compensation, Collectors are keen on getting full details.” The release also said due to heavy rains caused by cyclone Nivar on November 25 and 26, standing crops like paddy, banana and coconut in 10 districts were affected. When the estimation of loss was going on, cyclone Burevi too caused losses to the standing crop crops in six lakh acres in 25 districts from December 3.