STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

'Madurai teen pushed into prostitution won't be sent back to family'

Six persons were arrested on Wednesday for pushing the minor girl into prostitution.

Published: 25th December 2020 10:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2020 10:37 PM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The 16-year-old girl, who was rescued from a prostitution racket, is not likely to be sent back to her family, said the chairman of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) VM Vijayasaravanan.

Expressing his fear that the girl would land in the clutches of the prostitution racket again if sent back to the family, Vijayasaravanan said that the committee would take care of her until she attains 18 years of age. At present, the girl is sheltered at home after she was handed over to the committee members by the police. "We have planned to give psychiatric counselling to the girl and steps to rehabilitate her will be taken later as she needs some breathing space now," he said.

READ HERE | Five women held in Madurai for forcing 16-year-old girl into prostitution

 A member of the committee, B Pandiarajan, termed the people who pushed the minor girl into the prostitution racket as heartless. "They have ruined the girl's childhood and life for the sake of money," he said.

Seconding his opinion, counsellor and psychotherapist P Raja Soundara Pandian said that people who prefer to have sexual relationships with minor children may have pidophilia, hebephilia or ephebophilia.

"On the other hand, those who had pushed the girl into the prostitution racket are anti-socials," he said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Shiva Prasad said that they have initiated the process to retrieve the call details from the cell phones that were seized from the girl and the six suspects. "With help of the call details, the police will try to nab the persons who had assaulted the girl," he said.

Both Vijayasaravanan and Raja Soundara Pandian said that the mental state of the girl could be assessed only through counselling, and that the girl needed special attention so that she could recover from the trauma.

Six persons were arrested on Wednesday for pushing the minor girl into prostitution.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
prostitution racket prostitution sexual assault Crimes against women
India Matters
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Actor Rajinikanth's health 'progressing well' but blood pressure still 'high'
(Image for representation) Scientists working at a Pharmaceuticals facility in for efforts on an experimental coronavirus antibody drug. (File Photo | AP)
UK scientists trial instant immunity antibody drug treatment for COVID-19
For representational purposes
Is the coriander in your kitchen affecting your health?
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
‘Jhatka’ or ‘halal’ display to become must for eateries in south Delhi shops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arya Rajendran (Photo: Special arrangement)
21-year-old BSc student Arya Rajendran to become Kerala's youngest Mayor
Actor and Politician Rajinikanth (File Photo | EPS)
Superstar Rajinikanth hospitalised in Hyderabad due to high blood pressure
Gallery
A man dressed as Santa riding a bike on GST road in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
A pandemic Christmas: Masked up devotees attend mass, follow social distancing norms
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp