Tenkasi government surgeon, husband booked for assaulting patient, attenders

The action came after the complainant, Sudalaimuthu (27), a resident of Vishwakarma Nagar, met police officials on Friday and demanded they act on the case that was registered on December 19.

Published: 25th December 2020 11:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2020 11:13 PM

By Thinakaran Rajamani
Express News Service

TENKASI: A doctor couple was booked on Friday for allegedly verbally abusing and assaulting a patient and her attenders with some goons at the Government Headquarters Hospital in Tenkasi on December 19.
The accused are Dr Sornalatha, who works at the hospital, her husband, a doctor and Congress functionary, and three others. Interestingly, while the FIR lists Sornalatha’s husband as among the accused, it does not mention his name.

According to the FIR, accessed by The New Indian Express, Sudalaimuthu took his parents to the government hospital on December 19, two days after they met with an accident. At the hospital, his mother was sent to Sornalatha for treatment. "While the woman was handing over the OP slip to the doctor, it slipped from her hand and fell on the ground. This infuriated the surgeon and she abused the woman," read the FIR.

Sources said that when the patient asked the doctor if she could recommend an injection, the surgeon told her the hospital was not a marketplace and that she could not ask for injection like “demanding brinjals and tomatoes”. "She also told the patient to keep her mouth shut and leave," they said.

When the woman conveyed this to her Sudalaimuthu, who was waiting outside, he went into the hospital to register his opposition against the doctor’s behaviour. "Infuriated, the surgeon verbally abused the youth, made a phone call and prevented him from leaving. At this time, four people, including the surgeon's husband, entered the hospital and started assaulting Sudalaimuthu. The youth's father, mother, and his uncle were also attacked," sources added.

The four assailants left the hospital only after other outpatients intervened, according to the FIR. The police have booked the surgeon and others under Sections 147, 294(b), 341, 342, 323, 352, 427 and 506 (i) of the IPC and sent Sudalaimuthu for treatment at the headquarters hospital.

When contacted by The New Indian Express, the hospital’s Superintendent Dr Jesline said he would seek an explanation from the surgeon once he received a communication from the police.

Joint Director (Health) Nedumaran said the surgeon had not informed the hospital that an FIR was registered against her. "The scuffle between the youth and four people, including the surgeon's husband, took place outside the OP ward, not inside the building," he claimed. Collector G S Sameeran said that he would inquire about the incident and take action if necessary.

