Actor Rajinikanth in stable condition, a few more reports still awaited, says hospital

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In its latest bulletin on actor Rajinikanth's health, Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad said on Saturday evening that he was in a stable condition and there was no cause for alarm.

"Mr Rajinikanth is stable. Reports of some of the investigations done today have come and there is nothing alarming. A few more reports are awaited. Based on the reports of remaining investigations and his blood pressure status overnight a call will be taken tomorrow morning on his discharge from the hospital," said the bulletin.

Rajinikanth was admitted to the Apollo Hospitals at Jubilee Hills in the city on Friday morning, as there were severe fluctuations in his blood pressure.

Earlier, on Saturday morning, Apollo Hospitals in a press release said that Rajinikanth had an uneventful night and his blood pressure is still on the higher side.

On the bright side, the hospital said that his blood pressure is better controlled than on Friday and the investigations have revealed nothing alarming so far. Overall, his health is progressing well.

The hospital further said, "His blood pressure medications are being titrated carefully and he will continue to be under close monitoring. He has been advised complete rest in view of his labile blood pressure and visitors are not being allowed to meet him."