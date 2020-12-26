STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No change in condition of Dalits: CPM State secy

Dalits continued to face discrimination, 52 years after one of the worst atrocities was committed against them, said CPI(M) state secretary K Balakrishnan.

Published: 26th December 2020 03:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2020 03:17 AM

caste. caste violence. casteism. dalit

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Dalits continued to face discrimination, 52 years after one of the worst atrocities was committed against them, said CPI(M) state secretary K Balakrishnan. He said this on Friday after paying homage to victims of Keezhvenmani massacre. On this day, 52 years ago, 44 Dalits were burnt alive after they revolted against the caste Hindu landlord.

Addressing media, Balakrishnan said, “The situation which existed for Dalit farm labourers 52 years ago has not changed a bit. Dalits are still subject to limitless cruelty. We will strive to remove obstructions created by Varnashrama Dharma.” To achieve this, Balakrishnan demanded common crematoria, social structures where all communities could live in harmony and allowing Dalits to worship in all temples.

On current affairs, Balakrishnan said Rs 2,500 announced bythe State government as Pongal gift was npt enough and demanded that the amount be doubled. Balakrishnan said. “We had requested the State government to give Rs 5,000 and the centre to give Rs 7,500 as lock down relief.

The government gave Rs 1,000.  I would say it would be good if Pongal gift is Rs 5,000 as second wave of Covid is said to be around the corner.” Politburo member G Ramakrishnan and Nagapattinam MP M Selvaraj were also present.

TAGS
Dalits CPM K Balakrishnan Caste discrimination
