TN issues directive to remove crash bars from vehicles of VVIPs, VIPs

Published: 26th December 2020 09:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2020 09:06 PM   |  A+A-

Crash guards obstruct the functioning of the airbag sensors in the vehicles. (Youtube screengrab)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has asked the public department to ensure that the crash guards or bull bars of the vehicles belonging to VVIPs and VIPs are removed.

A circular to this effect was passed on Saturday asking all the state departments to comply with the Motor Vehicles Act.

This comes after Madras High court had directed the state to file counter-affidavit highlighting measures taken to remove crash bars or bull bars fitted on vehicles especially vehicles of VVIPs and VIPs and other official vehicles. 

The bench of Justice M Sathyanarayanan and Justice R Hemalatha suo motu impleaded Tamil Nadu chief secretary as a party respondent and directed him to file a counter affidavit by January 20.

Bull guards were removed from the vehicles of the judges of the high court in view of a circular issued by the Union ministry of road transport dated December 7, 2017, since such guards obstruct the functioning of the airbag sensors in the vehicles.

An official said that the fitments are in contravention of Section 52 of the Motor Vehicles Act and attract penalty under section 190 and section 191 of the Motor Vehicle Act. 

The official said that the department has been conducting the special drive in various cities and towns across the state and action is being taken against vehicles by removing crash bars or bull bars.

Petitioner L D Lenin Paul of Kilpauk,  in his petition, has claimed such guards are a serious threat to pedestrians. "There are instances of bone replacement surgeries arising only because bull guards hit pedestrians. Modern vehicles are designed in such a way that they crush on impact, thereby minimising the impact on occupants." 

Fitting such bumpers directly onto the chassis or frame of the vehicle doubles the damage on human lives and leads to severe risk to life. Moreover, such guards will hinder triggering air-bags during an impact, he said.

