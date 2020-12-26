TN: Unable to provide food, jobless woman doctor poisons daughter

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: A 39-year-old woman from Bengaluru reportedly poisoned her 8-year-old daughter and left her near a recycling unit in Sevur in Avinashi tehsil on Friday.

The accused Dr. Shailaja (39) was running a clinic. Due to some reasons, her clinic was closed months ago. Later, she became dependant on her father and survived with his pension money.

Due to unemployment, she entered into severe depression and decided to kill her daughter.

On Friday, Shailaja was travelling to Tirupur but she got down near Sevur and fed her daughter rat poison. Soon the girl became unconscious.

According to police, some locals saw the woman walking by a dumping yard along Puliyampatti Road in Sevur while carrying her daughter. As they watched, she allegedly threw the child to the ground and fled at around 1.50 pm. Shocked, the residents immediately rushed to the child and found her unconscious. They called for an ambulance which took her to Avinashi Government Hospital.

Since the condition of the child was critical, she was taken to Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital on Friday evening.

Meanwhile, locals found Shailaja wandering near Sevur bus stand and informed the police.

During interrogation, Shailaja claimed that she was married to one Muthusamy (40), a native of Thanjavur who now resides in Bengaluru. Their marriage ended in a divorce 5 years ago.

Police said Shailaja decided to kill her daughter as she was unable to feed the girl. She was taken to Avinashi General Hospital on Friday at midnight as cops found her mental condition to be unstable.