AIADMK intimidated by reception to DMK grama sabhas, says Kanimozhi 

The expertise of I-PAC is being used in the process. Party leader MK Stalin consults the senior members in the party before taking any decision, she said. 

Kanimozhi

MK Kanimozhi (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)

VIRUDHNAGAR: Thoothukudi MP and DMK women's wing secretary MK Kanimozhi on Sunday alleged that the ruling AIADMK is intimidated by the reception to DMK’s grama sabha meetings, banning them as a result.

She added that the 'Makkal' grama sabha meetings will continue regardless of how complaints were filed against party cadre.

Addressing reporters during the second phase of the party’s Vidiyalai Nokki election campaign in the district, she responded to criticism about Prashant Kishore’s I-PAC working with the DMK stating that only I-PAC’s expertise was being used for poll-related work. 

I-PAC has no say in the party’s policies, she said. "The manifesto and campaign are being conducted in accordance with our policy. The expertise of I-PAC is being used in the process. Party leader MK Stalin consults the senior members in the party before taking any decision,” she said. 

As part of the campaign in Aruppukottai and Sattur, Kanimozhi held discussions with women SHG members, transpersons, farmers, labourers, persons with disabilities, vendors, labourers associated with the matchstick industries, weavers and others. She also participated in the makkal sabha meeting held at Palavanatham. While speaking at the meetings and during the campaign, she highlighted that unemployment is at its peak under this government’s reign.

She also dismissed Tamil Minister K Pandiarajan’s comments that DMK’s vote bank had fallen by 10 per cent due to the grama sabha meetings. She claimed that the party’s vote bank had actually increased, as proved by the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. 
Speaking about Devendrakula Vellalar issue, she said that the people of TN put welfare, prosperity and growth above all else and caste or religion cannot buy their votes.

