STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu reports 1,009 Covid-19 cases, 10 deaths; 13 from UK, 12 contacts test postive

49 passengers who travelled from the UK from December 21 to 23 were tested and among them one person was tested positive for Covid.

Published: 27th December 2020 11:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2020 11:12 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi coronavirus

Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital. (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 1,009 Covid-19 positive cases and 10 deaths on Sunday, taking the tally to 8,14,170 and toll to 12,069 while the number of active cases in the State dropped below 9,000.

State health minister C Vijayabasker, addressing reporters, revealed that 13 people who had returned from the United Kingdom and 12 of their contacts had tested positive for Covid in Tamil Nadu. Their samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune, for genome sequencing to check if they have been infected with the new strain of the coronavirus circulating in the UK.

Meanwhile, a media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health said that 49 passengers who travelled from the UK from December 21 to 23 were tested and among them one person was tested positive for Covid. Approximately 2,300 passengers travelled to Chennai from the UK between November 25 and the forenoon of December 21. Of them 1,437 have been traced and tested, 12 of them testing positive, 1,224 negative while results of 201 others are awaited.

Tracing of other passengers is underway. Of the 13 who returned from the UK and tested positive, five are in Chennai, three in Thanjavur, two in Nilgiris and one passenger each in Theni, Madurai and Chengalpattu. Among the 93 contacts of these 13 patients, 12 tested positive, 76 negative and the results of five others are awaited, the bulletin said.

All the patients who returned from the UK and their positive contacts are being treated in separate isolation wards.  Vijayabaskar, who addressed reporters at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, said a separate ward with 120 beds for UK returnees had been set up at the RGGGH. Similar wards would be opened in all the medical college hospitals in the State in the wake of the UK scare.

"There is no new treatment protocol to treat these patients so the protocol which we followed for other Covid patients is being followed," Vijayabaskar said.

Urging people not to panic about the new strain, he reiterated the need to wear face masks and maintain social distancing. By doing so, a second wave can be prevented, the minister said. He claimed that more youngsters were reported being affected in the UK as youngsters usually don't follow social distancing norms or wear face masks.

He said the standard operating procedures are the same for everyone, and social distancing should be followed even in political meetings.

Regarding vaccines for Covid, the health minister said that two doses of Covaxin and Covishield vaccines were given for volunteers and the trials were completed. Preparatory works are in full swing to administer the vaccines in Tamil Nadu, once they are available. He added that Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will meet with scientists and expert committee members on Monday to discuss the Covid situation and any extension of the lockdown.

The minister claimed that the newly launched Amma mini-clinics are a hit and that many people were requesting the CM to open more such clinics. For the convenience of doctors and other staff in the rural and remote areas, the clinics would close an hour early in the evenings there, he said. Therefore the clinics will function in the evenings in urban areas from 4 pm to 8 pm but only till 7 pm in rural areas. 

In Chennai, around 75 to 100 people visit the clinics daily, he said. About 800 doctors, staff nurses and attenders will be recruited for these clinics. The Health Department will open 650 more clinics this month and in a phased manner 2,000 clinics will be launched across the State soon, the minister said.

Meanwhile, Chennai reported 290 new Covid cases on the day while its neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur reported 67, 35 and 48 cases respectively. Chennai was the sole district reporting over 100 cases. Nine districts reported cases in the single digits.

Tamil Nadu tested 64,283 samples and 63,919 people on the day. The State had 8,947 active cases after 1,091 people were discharged following treatment.

According to the media bulletin, all the deceased had comorbid conditions.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 TN COVID cases Coronavirus virus strain
India Matters
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Actor Rajinikanth's health 'progressing well' but blood pressure still 'high'
(Image for representation) Scientists working at a Pharmaceuticals facility in for efforts on an experimental coronavirus antibody drug. (File Photo | AP)
UK scientists trial instant immunity antibody drug treatment for COVID-19
For representational purposes
Is the coriander in your kitchen affecting your health?
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
‘Jhatka’ or ‘halal’ display to become must for eateries in south Delhi shops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Good News! After six months, India sees lowest daily COVID19 cases
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | India trains workforce for COVID19 vaccine rollout
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp