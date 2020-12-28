STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

14-year-old sexual assault survivor, mother attempt self-immolation at Thoothukudi collectorate

The child’s mother alleged that some villagers are trying to bail out the accused who has been booked by the Vilathikulam All Women Police, as his brother is a police constable. 

Published: 28th December 2020 11:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2020 11:10 PM   |  A+A-

Womens' rights, Feminism, Sexual harassment

For representational purposes. (Photo | Aasawari Kulkarni, Feminism in India)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: A 14-year-old disabled sexual assault survivor and her mother attempted self-immolation at Thoothukudi collectorate campus on Monday fearing the assailant might be released on bail. 

The child’s mother alleged that some villagers are trying to bail out the accused, R Ayyappan who has been booked by the Vilathikulam All Women Police, as his brother is a police constable. 

According to sources, the child and her mother, who hail from a village near Vilathikulam, attempted self-immolation by pouring kerosene on themselves at the entrance of the collectorate. However, onlookers and police stopped them before they could set themselves afire. 

Later, the child’s mother submitted a petition stating that the child was sexually assaulted on December 14 when she and her husband were away. The accused ran off after her 11-year-old son raised an alarm, she said, adding that when the accused returned after 50 minutes he was chased away by the neighbours. Her son told her of the incident that evening, she said. 

Following that she lodged a complaint with the Vilathikulam AWPS which registered an FIR against Ayyappan and imprisoned him on December 16.

The mother said she was driven to attempt suicide as the accused’s younger brother is a police constable and the vice president of the village was trying to secure bail for him. She urged the authorities not to release the accused on bail as her family is poor and his release would endanger their safety. She alleged that the accused’s relatives were attempting to erase evidence of his presence in the village at the time of the crime, and had issued death threats against her family. She appealed to the police not to release the accused on bail as it would endanger their safety at the village.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
crime against children sexual assault
India Matters
For representational purposes
Super gonorrhea on the rise due to excessive antibiotic use in COVID-19 fight: Reports
Another headache? No data of non-elderly for Covid vaccination
Ajinkya Rahane, right, and teammate Shubman Gill embrace as they celebrate after winning the second cricket test between India and Australia. (Photo | AP)
Leader Ajinkya Rahane trumps Australia to series-levelling victory at MCG
A still from the movie Varthamanam
Regional Censor Board denies certificate to Malayalam film Varthamanam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's renowned sexpert Dr Mahinder Watsa dies at 96 in Mumbai
Tribute 2020: Remembering Irrfan Khan, Kobe Bryant, Rishi Kapoor, SPB, Sushant Singh Rajput, others
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp