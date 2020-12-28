Kamal Haasan releases 'rate card' of bribes collected in government offices in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan on Monday released an alleged rate card of bribes which are collected in various government offices across the state at a private hotel in Tiruchy on Monday morning.

As part of his campaign for the upcoming 2021 assembly election, actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan conducted a two-day visit to the city. During the media interaction on Monday, the MNM chief charged that government offices in the state are operating on the basis of bribery through all stages of human life i.e. from birth to death.

He released a 17-item list of various government services including issuance of birth certificates, issuance of community certificates, registration of lands and issuance of death certificates.

Speaking to reporters after releasing the list, Kamal Haasan said, "This is the tariff card of the bribes collected in various government offices and it is a very open truth among the public. All of these are being remitted by every citizen without any choice in the state."

During the press conference, he asserted that the MNM was a Dravidian party and criticised the Dravidian giants for doing more bad than good in their 50-year rule.

"Whoever speaks Tamil is a Dravidian and Makkal Needhi Maiam is also a Dravidian party. Our biggest achievement has been honesty and we are looking to provide good governance," said Kamal Haasan.

The actor-turned-politician also supported the farmers protest in Delhi. He said, "A country that does not respect agriculture will fail. I believe that should not happen to our country. Farmers are the annadata (providers of food)."

However, when asked if he is planning to make a representation to the Prime Minister regarding the issue, the MNM leader declined. saying he as a single person cannot achieve what thousands of farmers are trying to achieve by bracing extreme cold.

When a question was posed on whether Kamal Haasan would be the CM candidate if a third front is formed, the MNM general secretary M Muruganantham promptly interrupted and said, "If a third front is formed with any parties in the state, Kamal would be the CM candidate of it without any doubts."

Prior to the interaction with mediapersons, Kamal Haasan attended a meeting with various women and youngsters. In the meeting, the actor-turned-politician stressed that 50 per cent reservation should be provided for women and laptops should be distributed to every household like how electricity is being provided.