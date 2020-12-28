STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Only I-PAC’s expertise being used: Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi

Kanimozhi rubbished Minister for Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture Ma Foi K Pandiarajan’s statement that DMK’s vote bank has reduced by 10 per cent due to the party’s grama sabha meetings.

Thoothukudi MP and DMK Women’s Wing Secretary Kanimozhi during the second phase of ‘Vidiyalai Nokki’ campaign in Virudhunagar district | Express

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Thoothukudi MP and DMK Women’s Wing Secretary Kanimozhi said that only the expertise of I-PAC is being utilised by the party for election-related works and that it has nothing to do with the policies of the party. 

“Campaigns are being conducted in accordance with our policy. The expertise of I-PAC is being used in the process. Party leader MK Stalin consults the elderly members in the party before taking any decision,” she added during the second phase of  ‘Vidiyalai Nokki’ election campaign in the district on Sunday.

Kanimozhi rubbished Minister for Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture Ma Foi K Pandiarajan’s statement that DMK’s vote bank has reduced by 10 per cent due to the party’s grama sabha meetings and said that the vote bank has only increased and the Lok Sabha elections are a testimony to it.

“Makkal Grama Sabha meetings will continue irrespective of the number of complaints filed against our party cadre,” she said. 

