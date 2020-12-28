Rajinikanth out of hospital, advised a week’s rest

S KUMARESAN And SINDUJA JANE By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Clouds of uncertainty loom over the much-awaited political entry by actor Rajinikanth once again as he has been advised a week’s rest and “minimal physical activity” after being discharged from the Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad on Sunday. The actor was admitted to the hospital on December 25 following severe fluctuations in his blood pressure and exhaustion.

A press release by the hospital said that his blood pressure had stabilised and that Rajinikanth was feeling much better. The actor has been advised complete bed rest for a week, with regular monitoring of blood pressure levels and minimal physical activity to avoid stress, “in view of his post-transplant status, labile hypertension and age”.

He was also counselled by the doctors to avoid any activity that increases his risk of contracting Covid- 19 infection. Back home, however, a section of his fans felt that it would be a major setback for the actor, and affect his reliability if he did not keep his word on the party launch by the end of this year. But Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM) functionaries are hopeful that the actor would launch his political party, as promised, by December 31.

‘Rajini’s virt irtual presence is enough’

“Going by the way he confirmed his entry into politics earlier this month through the social media platform, Twitter, he may announce the launch as promised. There is no need for Rajinikanth’s presence in every activity. We only need his wholehearted support and an assuring voice for the political journey as everyone knows about his health condition,” one of RMM’s district secretaries told Express.

Another functionary said, “In TN, most parties have conducted virtual meetings with their cadre and the public. Even smaller parties held virtual meetings, which has become a new norm in the Covid era. So, our leader may also take a cue from them and make all the formal announcements through the digital media.” He added, “We already have enough strength at the ground-level to help spread his message across the State, through the thousands of WhatsApp groups and social media accounts.

We now need only his announcement, and not his presence physically. He can make a public appearance at the right time, when it is needed.” Rajini had been shooting in Hyderabad for his upcoming film “Annaatthe”, when a few crew members tested positive for Covid-19. While the actor had tested negative and isolated as a precautionary measure, his blood pressure levels showed severe fluctuations because of which he was admitted to the hospital.

(With inputs from Hyderabad)