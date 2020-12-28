STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Rajinikanth out of hospital, advised a week’s rest

The actor was admitted to the hospital on December 25 following severe fluctuations in his blood pressure and exhaustion.

Published: 28th December 2020 03:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2020 03:32 AM   |  A+A-

Kollywood actor Rajinikanth

Actor Rajinikanth (Photo | PTI)

By S KUMARESAN And SINDUJA JANE
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Clouds of uncertainty loom over the much-awaited political entry by actor Rajinikanth once again as he has been advised a week’s rest and “minimal physical activity” after being discharged from the Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad on Sunday. The actor was admitted to the hospital on December 25 following severe fluctuations in his blood pressure and exhaustion.

A press release by the hospital said that his blood pressure had stabilised and that Rajinikanth was feeling much better. The actor has been advised complete bed rest for a week, with regular monitoring of blood pressure levels and minimal physical activity to avoid stress, “in view of his post-transplant status, labile hypertension and age”.

He was also counselled by the doctors to avoid any activity that increases his risk of contracting Covid- 19 infection. Back home, however, a section of his fans felt that it would be a major setback for the actor, and affect his reliability if he did not keep his word on the party launch by the end of this year. But Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM) functionaries are hopeful that the actor would launch his political party, as promised, by December 31.

‘Rajini’s virt irtual presence is enough’

“Going by the way he confirmed his entry into politics earlier this month through the social media platform, Twitter, he may announce the launch as promised. There is no need for Rajinikanth’s presence in every activity. We only need his wholehearted support and an assuring voice for the political journey as everyone knows about his health condition,” one of RMM’s district secretaries told Express.

Another functionary said, “In TN, most parties have conducted virtual meetings with their cadre and the public. Even smaller parties held virtual meetings, which has become a new norm in the Covid era. So, our leader may also take a cue from them and make all the formal announcements through the digital media.” He added, “We already have enough strength at the ground-level to help spread his message across the State, through the thousands of WhatsApp groups and social media accounts.

We now need only his announcement, and not his presence physically. He can make a public appearance at the right time, when it is needed.” Rajini had been shooting in Hyderabad for his upcoming film “Annaatthe”, when a few crew members tested positive for Covid-19. While the actor had tested negative and isolated as a precautionary measure, his blood pressure levels showed severe fluctuations because of which he was admitted to the hospital.

(With inputs from Hyderabad)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajinikanth COVID 19 Apollo hospital
India Matters
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Actor Rajinikanth's health 'progressing well' but blood pressure still 'high'
(Image for representation) Scientists working at a Pharmaceuticals facility in for efforts on an experimental coronavirus antibody drug. (File Photo | AP)
UK scientists trial instant immunity antibody drug treatment for COVID-19
For representational purposes
Is the coriander in your kitchen affecting your health?
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
‘Jhatka’ or ‘halal’ display to become must for eateries in south Delhi shops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Good News! After six months, India sees lowest daily COVID19 cases
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | India trains workforce for COVID19 vaccine rollout
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp