Will set up courts for POCSO cases: DMK

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The DMK on Sunday assured to set up special courts in all districts to deal with cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and punish the accused at the earliest, if the party comes to power.

The assurance came following media reports on several sexual abuse incidents against minor girls. Party president MK Stalin urged parents to pay more attention to the safety of girl children. “We will set up special courts to deal with these cases and action will be taken without even a day’s delay,” he added.