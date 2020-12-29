STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore: Hawala money seizure case referred to ED, I-T

Coimbatore District police formally referred the Hawala money seizure case to the Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax department for further investigation. 

Published: 29th December 2020 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2020 04:58 AM   |  A+A-

For representation | Express

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore District police formally referred the Hawala money seizure case to the Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax department for further investigation. 

According to the police officials, the case has been referred as it is an alleged hawala transaction. Meanwhile, the seized properties - Rs 90 lakh cash, car and mobile phones - were handed over to Madukkarai Judicial Magistrate court.   

A senior police official said according to the legal opinion, they could not arrest them. “Meanwhile, three specials team formed by the district police are investigating the robbery case. Two teams are camping in Kerala and one is investigating in the district based on the CCTV footage and mobile tower dumps. If the Salam and his driver Samsutheen have any role in the robbery, they would be arrested by the district police,” he said. 

The robbery happened near Navakkarai on Salem - Kochi national highway on Friday morning when car owner A Abdul Salam (50) a realtor, and his driver A Samsutheen (42), both from Pookkottur of Malapuram district were heading towards Kerala from Bangalore. They said KG Chavadi police that a gang waylaid them and took away the car, two mobile phones and Rs  27.5 lakh cash belonged to Mohammad Ali of Malapuram who was into gold business. Based on their complaint police registered a case and formed three special teams to trace the robbery gang. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hawala money Coimbatore black money ED
India Matters
For representational purposes
Super gonorrhea on the rise due to excessive antibiotic use in COVID-19 fight: Reports
Another headache? No data of non-elderly for Covid vaccination
Ajinkya Rahane, right, and teammate Shubman Gill embrace as they celebrate after winning the second cricket test between India and Australia. (Photo | AP)
Leader Ajinkya Rahane trumps Australia to series-levelling victory at MCG
A still from the movie Varthamanam
Regional Censor Board denies certificate to Malayalam film Varthamanam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's renowned sexpert Dr Mahinder Watsa dies at 96 in Mumbai
Tribute 2020: Remembering Irrfan Khan, Kobe Bryant, Rishi Kapoor, SPB, Sushant Singh Rajput, others
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp