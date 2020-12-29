DMK is not against Pongal hamper, want it to be raised to Rs 5,000: MK Stalin

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

RANIPET: Denying the allegations levelled against his party on distribution of Rs. 2,500 Pongal gift for family card holders in Tamil Nadu, DMK president MK Stalin on Tuesday stated that his party is not trying to stop distribution but want it to be raised to Rs. 5,000 and distributed through the concerned government department staff.

Addressing a makkal grama sabha meet organised at Ananthalai village in Ranipet district, he said, “Tamil Nadu Chief Minister has levelled a baseless allegation against our party that we are trying to stop distribution of Rs. 2,500 Pongal gift.

It is not true. We are not trying to stop it, instead it should be raised to Rs. 5,000 as we have already demanded early during the pandemic lockdown.”

Alleging the AIADMK of attempting to extract mileage over distribution of the government money, he said, “In many places, including Coimbatore, the AIADMK men are distributing the tokens with photos of not only the CM but also AIADMK MLAs and local Ministers. It is not fair. The distribution must be done by ration shop staff.”

“Whose money is it? Isn’t it the tax payers’? But they think as if it is from the coffers of AIADMK,” Stalin rued.

Strongly criticising the advertisements on the achievements of the government, he said the AIADMK government is lavishly spending the money from the State’s exchequer for political mileage.

“Those in the government will be held responsible for draining the exchequer,” he stated.

The DMK leader promised appropriate action to unravel the mystery shrouding the death of Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

Referring to a demand by local residents, Stalin promised that necessary action would be taken to establish an agriculture college at the Navalak farm in Ranipet district and increasing the working days under MGNREGS.

Senior leaders including Ranipet MLA R Gandhi were also present at the makkal grama sabha with the slogan of “Reject ADMK”.