Hotels booked for New Year in Puducherry, but possibility of night curfew looms large

Debjani Dutta By

Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Amid a raging pandemic, Puducherry is gearing up for celebrations as tourists continue to descend on the old French town to usher in the New Year, even as the possibility of imposition of a night curfew looms large for a subdued celebration.

Although no New Year bash has been permitted in hotels and resorts, all the hotels in the town are almost fully booked. Despite the liquor prices being at par with Chennai and Bengaluru due to 'Special Covid Excise duty', Puducherry continues to attract tourist this holiday season.

"During Christmas the bookings were full and now several people have vacated. Again from December 30, the bookings are full till January 3 in most hotels, while a few hotels may have 80 to 90 per cent bookings," said Anand Gandhiraj, Treasurer of Puducherry Hotel Association. There is no rush for rooms as in the previous years, but rooms are getting filled up at the last moment, he added.

With a high number of tourists expected to drive down to Puducherry, the businesses are expecting a good profit. “Compared to previous years there is around 60 per cent business right now," said S Balou, General Secretary of Puducherry Traders Association.

However, the possibility of imposition of a night curfew looms large among the enthusiastic tourists and hoteliers community. Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Tuesday had directed the administration to follow the guidelines of the circular issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on December 28, which also includes the imposition of night curfew if required as per the prevailing situation in the states and UT. There is a lack of clarity on restrictions on the movement of people and the places they would be permitted.

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy has said that it would be practically impossible for the police to enforce social distancing if everyone was allowed on the Beach road just before 12 on December 31. The District Administration has been holding meetings but is yet to come out with any regulations.

“We are unable to respond to people who booked rooms since there is no clarity on the regulations and the areas permitted for movement of people. Whether they would be allowed on Beach road, beaches, Auroville and other places," said Anand. "There are sudden restrictions imposed and new regulations coming up every day, which is a major set back. During Christmas tourists complained that they were not allowed to go to the beach road and were stopped at a parallel road, which upset them," he added.

