STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Rajinikanth scraps political plans citing health reasons, shatters hopes of his fans

"I will continue to serve people without coming to electoral politics. I will never hesitate to speak the truth. I appeal to all my fans and the people of Tamil Nadu to accept my decision," he said.

Published: 29th December 2020 12:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2020 02:34 PM   |  A+A-

Kollywood actor Rajinikanth

Actor and Politician Rajinikanth (File Photo | EPS)

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: After giving much hope to his fans for about three years, actor Rajinikanth on Tuesday shattered their expectations by announcing that he is not entering politics due to health reasons.

"Pardon me, members of the Rajini Makkal Mandram and the people who expect that I would be launching my political party soon. With a heavy heart, I announce this: Due to health reasons I am not able to enter politics by launching a political party. Only I know the pain with which I make this announcement," Rajinikanth said in a statement.

Referring to his recent statement that he would not go back on his promise to enter politics even by risking his life, Rajinikanth said, "Having said so, my present decision will trigger criticisms against me. But I don't want to make those who have faith in me scapegoats just because people will criticise my for my decision not to enter politics."

"I will continue to serve people without coming to electoral politics. I will never hesitate to speak the truth. I appeal to all my fans and people of Tamil Nadu to accept my decision. Rajini Makkal Mandram will continue to function," he said in his statement.

Rajinikanth said when he conveyed his decision to Thamizharuvi Manian, he said, "Your health is important to all of us. I thank him for this gesture. I also thank Arjunamurthy who has given up his position in a big political party to work with me."

Explaining what would happen if he launched his political party irrespective of his health condition, Rajinikanth said "Campaigning through media and social media will not help achieving a big political victory. Those who have political experience will not deny this. I need to meet thousands of people during the campaign and through public meetings. Even now I am taking immunosuppressant medicines. If I develop health complications during my campaign, it would severely affect those who accompany me in politics and they have to face many problems politically and mentally."

Stating that for the past three years, members of the Rajini Makkal Mandram had been serving the people with discipline and honesty, especially during the COVID-19 lockdown, Rajinikanth said, "Your work will not go waste. The punyam (good deeds) will safeguard you and your families forever. When I met you on November 30, you all told me that you would accept whatever be my decision and that my health is of supreme importance. I bow my head to your love and affection towards me."

Rajinikanth said despite the advice of the doctors he went ahead for the shooting of Annathe in Hyderabad and despite all precautionary measures, four persons had contracted COVID-19 and the shooting was suspended. 

"On doctors' advice, I was under observation for three days and Annathe producer Kalanithi Maran suspended the shooting which led to loss of employment for many and a heavy loss of money. The sole reason for all these developments is my health. I treat this as a warning to me from the Almighty."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajinikanth Tamil Nadu elections Rajinikanth political party
India Matters
For representational purposes
Super gonorrhea on the rise due to excessive antibiotic use in COVID-19 fight: Reports
Another headache? No data of non-elderly for Covid vaccination
Ajinkya Rahane, right, and teammate Shubman Gill embrace as they celebrate after winning the second cricket test between India and Australia. (Photo | AP)
Leader Ajinkya Rahane trumps Australia to series-levelling victory at MCG
A still from the movie Varthamanam
Regional Censor Board denies certificate to Malayalam film Varthamanam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman being checked for fever at a cinema hall in Bengaluru | Nagaraja Gadekal
When the silver screen went dark: Bollywood counts its losses in year of COVID-19
Superstar Rajinikanth greeting his supporters. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
Rajinikanth gives up political aspirations, shatters hopes of his fans
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp