Arudra darshan: crowds throng Chidambaram

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Thousands of devotees thronged the temple car procession at the Chidambaram Nataraja Temple on Tuesday despite the protest by dikshitars and dilemma surrounding the Arudra Darshan festival.

The dikshitars protested until 8 am on the day, to revoke the pass system introduced by the district administration, but withdrew it once devotees showed up for the festival in large numbers.

Speaking to Express, Chidambaram Sub-collector L Madhubalan said, “Only those coming in from other districts and States require passes.” The devotees are sent in batches for the festival.