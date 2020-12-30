DMK always stood with minorities: Udhayanidhi Stalin

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin interacted with minorities on the second day of his campaigning in Tiruchy on Tuesday. “Be it for reservation or support during the CAA protest, DMK has stood with the minorities.

Apart from staging protests in Chennai, DMK staged a protest in Delhi too,” he told a gathering at Alwarthoppu. At Rockfort, he accused the Union government of not spending public money on necessities but on projects such as Central Vista. Udhayanidhi also addressed meeting at Srirangam, Somarasanpettai and Jeeyapuram in the district.