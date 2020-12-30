STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

NDA will announce CM candidate after TN Assembly polls dates are out: BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi

Earlier in September, AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam had announced that Palaniswami will be the chief ministerial candidate of the party in the forthcoming polls. 

Published: 30th December 2020 07:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2020 07:43 PM   |  A+A-

BJP leader CT Ravi (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The NDA Co-ordination Committee will announce the chief ministerial candidate for 2021 Assembly elections after dates for polling are announced and the candidate will be from the largest partner which is the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AAIDMK), CT Ravi, BJP National General Secretary in-charge of Tamil Nadu said.

"In Tamil Nadu, AIADMK is the largest partner in NDA alliance. It is natural that the Chief Minister will be from largest partner. At present, Thiru Edappadi K Palaniswami is our chief minister. Once elections are announced, the NDA Co-ordination Committee will announce the CM candidate," Ravi tweeted.

"Our goal is to take Tamil Nadu on the highway of prosperity by ensuring people friendly schemes of PM Narendra Modi and Late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa reach people. It is evident that Tamil Makkal are waiting to bring AIADMK-led NDA back to power in 2021 Assembly Elections," he said in another tweet.

Earlier in September, AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam had announced that Palaniswami will be the chief ministerial candidate of the party in the forthcoming polls. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu elections NDA BJP AIADMK
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Jio announces free domestic voice calls from January 1 as IUC regime ends
Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine gets UK nod, India seeks more data
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | PTI)
Kerala Assembly unanimously passes resolution against new farm laws
Travel in 2020
This too shall 'e-pass': How we traveled in and through the pandemic year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Panchayat passes resolution to 'banish' gang-rape survivor from village in Maharashtra
The employees and officials, who have tested positive for the infection, will not be allowed entry into the House. (File photo | PTI)
Man with no travel history becomes US' first reported case of new COVID-19 variant
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
In March this year, India woke up to a ‘locked-down’ morning, one that would go on to last for several months. Here, we chronicle the spirit of India’s non-stop battle against the virus, with her unique strategies on full display and an essence that only
'Corona' cakes, sit-ups on the street and how to bypass barricades: Snaps from a tumultuous 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp