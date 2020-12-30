STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN: Father sells newborn girl for Rs 1.5 lakh, among five held for trading baby

Police said that the baby had changed many hands before they could rescue her from a couple in Bengaluru. 

Published: 30th December 2020 09:11 PM

By Express News Service

SALEM: five persons have been arrested allegedly for selling and buying a baby girl. 

The suspects include the girl’s father Vijay (32), a resident of Gandhi Nagar near Nethimedu in the city. Police said that the baby had changed many hands before they could rescue her from a couple in Bengaluru. 

Sources at Annathanapatti police said that on November 15, Vijay had allegedly sold his newborn girl without the knowledge of his wife Sathya to V Gomathi, a resident of the same locality, for a sum of Rs 1.5 lakh. 

After coming to know about the incident two days later, Sathya lodged a complaint with Annathanapatti police. The police detained Gomathi and she revealed that the baby was handed over to brokers Chitra and C Nisha, both residents of Erode district. 

When Nisha was questioned, she said that she had sold the baby to another broker Balamani, a resident of Komarapalayam in Namakkal District. Sources said that later Balamani sold the infant to A Rajeswari (57), a resident of Bengaluru. 

Following this, a special team of Annathanapatti police went to Bengaluru and nabbed Rajeswari. She allegedly said that she had sold the infant to another broker R Mariyageetha (43), a resident of Bengaluru. “Mariyageetha later sold the baby to K Sundarajan (40), a resident of Bommidi in Dharmapuri for Rs 4 lakh,” police said. 

During interrogation, Sundarajan claimed that he bought the girl from the broker as he does not have a child even 16 years after his marriage. Police had already arrested Gomathi and Nisha on December 11. They were later remanded in prison. On Monday, police arrested Mariyageetha, Rajeswari, and Sundarajan. 

Police have launched a search for Vijay, Balamani, and Chitra who are on the run. In the afternoon, the baby was handed over to her mother. The police taking steps to produce the baby at the court.  



