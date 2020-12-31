STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coimbatore: 27-year-old Spain returnee in virus grip

Health department sources said that the patient works in a cargo ship in Spain and is a native of Uppilipalayam in Coimbatore.

Coronavirus, covid testing, Delhi

For representational purposes (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 27-year-old man from Spain with a travel history to the United Kingdom (UK) tested positive for Covid-19. He is currently undergoing treatment in a separate ward at ESI Hospital in Coimbatore. Health department sources said that the patient works in a cargo ship in Spain and is a native of Uppilipalayam in Coimbatore.

He had recently taken a flight from Spain and reached Coimbatore on December 22 via the UK, Dubai and Mumbai. Since it is mandatory for any flyer with a travel history to the UK to undergo an RTPCR test, the health staff collected his nasal sample at Coimbatore International Airport.

On Tuesday, the test result emerged positive. Deputy Director of Health Services G Ramesh Kumar said, “The patient is being closely monitored. He did not stay in the UK but had taken a detour to reach India.

As he was admitted to ESI Hospital on December 27, his samples were collected again and sent to a laboratory in Bengaluru for re-testing.” The patient’s three close contacts have undergone the RT-PCR test. Meanwhile, samples of 96 UK returnees, who reached Coimbatore after December 1, tested negative. “All returnees have been placed under home quarantine and are monitored,” said a higher official of City Corporation.

