STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Lockdown extended in Tamil Nadu till January 31, here are the relaxations announced

The Chief Minister said due to effective steps taken by the state government to contain the infection, the positivity rate has been brought below 1.7 percent during the past one month

Published: 31st December 2020 06:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2020 06:29 PM   |  A+A-

COVID 19

A healthcare worker at a COVID centre in a Chennai hospital. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday extended the lockdown in the state till January 31 with several relaxations.

Complete relaxation of time restrictions for places of worship, continued permission for political and religious gatherings with a maximum of 200 participants and permission for film shooting with any number of persons by maintaining physical distancing are the important aspects of the next phase of the lockdown till January 31.

Also, beaches will be closed on Kaanum Pongal day (January 16) to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Chief Minister, in a statement here, said the lockdown was being extended based on the views expressed by the health experts committee, district collectors and senior ministers besides the prevailing situation across the state.

The Chief Minister said due to effective steps taken by the state government to contain the infection, the positivity rate has been brought below 1.7 percent during the past one month. Also, during the past 10 days, new positive cases remained below 1,100. Further, the number of persons under treatment for COVID-19 has come down from around 50,000 to 8,867.

The Chief Minister also reiterated his appeal to the public to wear masks when they step out of their residences and at their working places besides maintaining physical distancing in public places to
contain the infection completely.

In addition to the relaxations already given, the following relaxations are allowed in all areas except in containment zones from January 1:

Time restrictions for public worship in all places of worship are relaxed completely. But people have to adhere to the Standard Operating Procedures while visiting places of worship.

Restrictions for the number of workers engaged for shooting for films and the small screen are relaxed from January 1

Social, political, entertainment, sports, cultural, educational and religious gatherings will continue to be allowed with a maximum of 50 percent of the hall capacity or with a ceiling of 200 persons in closed spaces. For these meetings, prior permission from Collectors in all districts and the Commissioner of Chennai Corporation has to be obtained.

E-registration system will continue for those coming from other states (except Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka) to Tamil Nadu to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 variant. Also, the restrictions on international flight services will continue except for the routes allowed already by the Centre.

Considering the fact that a large number of people would gather on beaches on Kaanum Pongal (January 16), the public would not be allowed to gather at the Marina and other beaches across the state on the day to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Edappadi Palaniswami TN lockdown
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Jio announces free domestic voice calls from January 1 as IUC regime ends
Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine gets UK nod, India seeks more data
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | PTI)
Kerala Assembly unanimously passes resolution against new farm laws
Travel in 2020
This too shall 'e-pass': How we traveled in and through the pandemic year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of agitating farmers from Punjab doing kirtan at Singhu border on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Delhi Stir: Centre, farmers reach common ground on two out of four issues, next talks on Jan 4
WATCH | Delhi opens first COVID19 vaccination center
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
In March this year, India woke up to a ‘locked-down’ morning, one that would go on to last for several months. Here, we chronicle the spirit of India’s non-stop battle against the virus, with her unique strategies on full display and an essence that only
'Corona' cakes, sit-ups on the street and how to bypass barricades: Snaps from a tumultuous 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp