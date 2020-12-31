Tamil Nadu reports 937 Covid-19 cases, 13 deaths as 4 more from UK test positive

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 937 Covid-19 cases and 13 deaths on Thursday taking the tally to 8,18,014 and toll to 12,122. Four more passengers who returned to Tamil Nadu from the UK have tested positive. A total of 24 persons who returned to the State from the UK have tested positive so far.

However, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said that only one of them has tested positive for the new UK strain of the virus, that is believed to be more transmissible.

Speaking to reporters at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Radhakrishnan said that the sample of a UK returnee in Madurai had been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for analysis. The patient tested negative for the UK variant, he said.

The Health Secretary added that so far doctors have not seen any difference in the clinical manifestation of Covid in the Chennai man who tested positive for the UK strain. “He is being given the same treatment as given to other normal Covid patients and he is doing fine,” Radhakrishnan said.

The Health Department has sought permission from the Union Health Ministry to also send the positive samples of UK returnees to two national institutes in Bengaluru -- the National Centre for Biological Sciences and National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences -- for genome sequencing. At present, the samples are only being sent to the NIV in Pune.

The department has sent 42 samples to the NIV in Pune for genome sequencing and is waiting for the results, he said.

He urged people to continue wearing face masks, maintaining physical distancing and follow all safety guidelines issued by the government to prevent the spread of Covid.

Meanwhile, according to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, Chennai reported 259 cases on the day. Chennai's neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur reported 53, 25 and 41 cases respectively.

The State tested 68,761 samples and 68,415 people on the day. After 1,038 people were discharged following treatment, the State had 8,501 active cases. Among the deceased, three did not have any comorbid conditions.