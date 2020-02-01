First victory for Tamil language, says Thanjavur temple body on consecration case

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: The Thanjavur Big Temple Rights Retrieval Committee, one of the petitioners for consecration in Tamil claimed first stage of victory in its struggle for consecration in Tamil.

The committee was referring to the additional affidavit filed by the Government. P Maniyarasan, the coordinator of the committee pointed out during the hearing in High Court on January 29, the HR&CE department had filed an additional affidavit.

In that affidavit it was stated that the Tamil would be given equal importance to Sanskrit at Sanctum, Artha Mandapam, Maha Mandapam, flag mast and at the Kalasam during the consecration ceremony. As the court which accepted the contention of the HR&CE also wanted to submit a compliance report to the court.

This entails the first victory for Tamil and defeat for Sanskrit which had been the dominant language. CM should ensure Tamil has due place in the ceremonies.