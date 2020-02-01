Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami inaugurates hostels, buildings worth Rs 112.31 crore

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurated buildings worth Rs 112.31 crore for Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare Department and agriculture department, through video-conferencing on Friday.

A total of 12 hostels were constructed for Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare Department at a cost of Rs 12.48 crore and of the 12, two are in Chennai, three each in Ramanathapuram and Sivaganga districts, one each in Ariyalur, Coimbatore, Pudukkottai and Thanjavur districts.

Similarly, he also inaugurated buildings for agriculture universities built at a cost of Rs 99.83 crore. Some of them include additional lecture halls, labs, hostel buildings, library building, video-conference hall, overhead water tank at various agricultural colleges in the state, seed storage centres and agricultural extension centres, cold storage, warehouse in Dindigul, Theni, Ramanathapuram, Tiruvannamalai and Thanjavur districts.

Minister for Backward Classes and minorities welfare S Valarmathi, minister for fisheries D Jayakumar, Minister for Agriculture R Doraikkannu, Chief Secretary K Shanmugam and others were present.