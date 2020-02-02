Home States Tamil Nadu

80% Amrita engg students get placement

The highest salary offered for Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham students this academic year is Rs 52 lakhs per annum which is by Atlassian, a release said on Saturday.

Published: 02nd February 2020 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2020 05:51 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The highest salary offered for Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham students this academic year is Rs 52 lakhs per annum which is by Atlassian, a release said on Saturday. The institute said, “With more than 80 reputed companies visiting the campus since the placement season began in July 2019, more than 82 per cent of B.Tech students are already placed in various organisations with good salary package as per industry standards.” It added that many students also opt for higher studies.

Microsoft has offered Rs 43 lakhs per year as salary and Cisco hired 27 students for a CTC of Rs 29.18 lakhs per year, the release said adding that seven students were hired by Amazon at a CTC of Rs 28 lakhs per annum.

“Placements for all eligible students have always been the hallmark of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham,” it said adding that more than 50 companies, like Microsoft, Reliance, EY India, and Zoho had visited the campus

