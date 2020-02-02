Home States Tamil Nadu

After AAP, TMC, Prashant Kishor's I-PAC to work with DMK in TN for 2021 polls

DMK chief MK Stalin shared the news on Twitter that many bright & like-minded young professionals of Tamil Nadu are joining the DMK under the banner of I-PAC to work for the 2021 election

Published: 02nd February 2020 09:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2020 09:54 PM   |  A+A-

DMK chief MK Stalin (left) and poll strategist Prashant Kishor (right)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Former JDU leader and poll strategist Prashant Kishor's I-PAC will be working with DMK in Tamilnadu for their 2021 election campaign. 

DMK chief MK Stalin shared the news on Twitter that many bright & like-minded young professionals of Tamil Nadu are joining the DMK under the banner of I-PAC to work for the 2021 election. Stalin further said that the team will help in shaping plans to restore TN to its former glory
.
Confirming the collaboration to TNIE, Prashant Kishor said that the Indian Political Action Committee or I-PAC has decided to assist the DMK for the assembly elections due in 2021. He said that the I-PAC will help the DMK as it has been helping the TMC in West Bengal which will also go to polls in 2021.

Kishor's I-PAC is currently working with AAP for the Delhi polls in February.

Prashant Kishor and Pavan K Varma were recently expelled from the JD-U on charges of being involved in anti party activities. Kishor was the first person to question the decision of JD-U supporting the CAA in the both houses of the Parliament.

