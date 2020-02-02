After AAP, TMC, Prashant Kishor's I-PAC to work with DMK in TN for 2021 polls

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Former JDU leader and poll strategist Prashant Kishor's I-PAC will be working with DMK in Tamilnadu for their 2021 election campaign.

DMK chief MK Stalin shared the news on Twitter that many bright & like-minded young professionals of Tamil Nadu are joining the DMK under the banner of I-PAC to work for the 2021 election. Stalin further said that the team will help in shaping plans to restore TN to its former glory

Confirming the collaboration to TNIE, Prashant Kishor said that the Indian Political Action Committee or I-PAC has decided to assist the DMK for the assembly elections due in 2021. He said that the I-PAC will help the DMK as it has been helping the TMC in West Bengal which will also go to polls in 2021.

Kishor's I-PAC is currently working with AAP for the Delhi polls in February.

Prashant Kishor and Pavan K Varma were recently expelled from the JD-U on charges of being involved in anti party activities. Kishor was the first person to question the decision of JD-U supporting the CAA in the both houses of the Parliament.