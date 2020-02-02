Home States Tamil Nadu

EPS welcomes Union Budget 2020

Palaniswami urged the Centre to make a higher financial allocation to all districts which face water crisis frequently

Published: 02nd February 2020 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2020 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

Edapaddi K PAlaniswami said that the budget has been prepared to benefit all sections of the society | express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Welcoming the Union Budget for 2020-21, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday said: “The budget has been prepared to benefit all sections of the society without imposing tax burden. The announcements made will fulfil the expectations of people, besides sowing seeds for growth in the future.

“The budget proposals give impetus to economic growth and is aimed at making the future of the people prosperous. Agriculture, irrigation, rural development and infrastructure have been the central themes of this budget and hence, I welcome it,” he said. Welcoming the special scheme announced for 100 districts which face drinking water scarcity in the country, Palaniswami urged the Centre to make a higher financial allocation to all districts which face water crisis frequently.  He also welcomed the effort to generate solar power in arid lands.

Pointing out that Tamil Nadu has been in the forefront in maintaining law and order and in reducing crime rate, the Chief Minister requested the Centre to establish either the National Police University or National Forensic Science University, proposed in the budget, in TN.

Balaji temple at Ulundurpet

Chennai: CM Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday announced that Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is to build a huge temple for Lord Venkatachalapathy near NH bridge at Ulundurpet in Kallakurichi district. “TN government has handed over five-and-half acres to TTD for the construction,” the Chief Minister told reporters after having darshan of Lord Venkateswara  

