Tamil Nadu prison officials hand in glove with jail inmates?

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a shocking revelation, several prison officials are under the scanner for a variety of violations they have been committing for a long time now -- including indulging in sexual relationships with wives of jail inmates and helping prisoners procure drugs.

In a circular sent out to all prison officials across Tamil Nadu, Additional Director-General of Police (Prisons), R Kanagaraj, has highlighted several scams that were brought to light through a special inquiry. He has asked the officials concerned to probe the charges and take appropriate action against the offenders.

The four-page circular dated January 30, without pinpointing anyone specifically, accuses several prison officers of misusing their position to help prisoners in return for money, of indulging in discriminatory practices, of allowing mobile phones inside the prison campus, and smuggling out medicines meant for the jail inmates.

“A male nurse employed at a central prison allows visitors to provide various medicines to the inmates against the rules, and smuggles supplies from prison dispensary to a private clinic of a doctor, who is also posted in the prison,” says the circular. Another district prison superintendent has been accused of forcing inmates’ relatives to buy him groceries, vegetables, and every pay his personal electricity bills.

The circular accuses a Grade-2 constable of having illicit affairs with ‘wives’ of inmates, which is against the rules. A Grade-1 constable is accused of being partial to inmates based on their caste, and of allowing inmates to meet their kin even on holidays in return for bribes.

The circular points out that families of inmates are constantly made to give cash and other items to the prison personnel as bribe. The communication also says personnel demand money from inmates who are eligible to go on leave and some convicts act as agents because of their close contact with personnel.

Personnel also allow mobile phones and drugs after receiving money from inmates and also allow them to have food prepared outside.

“We received information that personnel are taking bribe to release inmates even after the court grants bail to the accused. Even after the stipulated time, inmates with influence are allowed to stay in luxury rooms with all facilities,” the circular said.

In order to procure food and supply for the inmates, the personnel have been tampering bills showing additional expenses and demand money from inmates for food supply.

"Even after illegal items inside the prison are seized, the personnel have not taken any action against the inmates. Prison personnel are also favouring notorious rowdies, gangsters and criminals by providing a luxurious stay in return for personal favours,” the circular said. The ADGP expressed concern over hearing the reports and asked the personnel to stop such actions immediately.

“Prison should be the place for change where criminals should realise their mistakes and make a better living. The illegal actions will motivate criminals in committing more crimes when they are released,” said Kanagaraj in the circular. He asked all prison superiors and other personnel to take the circular seriously and make sure the department does not get such reports again.

Speaking to Express, a senior prison department officer said, “The department has been receiving such reports for a long time and in spite of warning the in-charges of the prisons concerned, they are reluctant since the prison is their fortress and they could do anything they want. This forced us to send an official circular now and if we still continue receiving such reports, necessary action will be taken against the personnel.”