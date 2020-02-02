Tamil Nadu school education sector slams 2020 Union Budget for not detailing fund split-up

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Stakeholders of school education in the State have slammed the budget for not giving a detailed split-up on funds allocated for school education or presenting its specifics. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced an increase of Rs 6,422.88 crore (12.81 per cent) from last year’s allocation to the Department of School Education and Literacy.

"There is only one small paragraph on school education, and even that does not elaborate on any specifics. There are no new schemes in the sector," said PK Ilamaran, leader of Tamil Nadu Government Teachers’ Association.

"With an increasing Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER), it is natural to increase Samagra Shiksha and Mid-day Meal scheme budget, however, it does not translate to any other improvement in the school education sector," said Prince Gajendra Babu, General Secretary of State Platform for Common School System.

He added that the budget did not address the drop-out rate or funds allocated to prevent it. "How will the government ensure female students enter higher education system after school, without pumping funds?" he questioned adding that there was no mention of equitable access or primary education too.