50-year-old science teacher held in Coimbatore for harassing six female students

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 50-year-old science teacher was arrested by the Thudiyalur All Women Police under the provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act for allegedly sexually harassing six female students.

The suspect, from Ellappalayam, has been working at a government higher secondary school near Annur for the past 23 years.

He was handling science subject for classes VII and VIII. The police said the suspect had misbehaved with one class VII student recently. When the 12-year-old girl informed about the incident to the class leader, she too confessed to having had a similar experience.

The students took the issue to a female teacher who instructed them to drop a complaint in the complaint box.

The matter was inquired and it is said the students were reportedly forced to withdraw their complaint.

The suspect also allegedly threatened the victims with dire consequences, the police stated. With no action taken against the suspect, parents of a student lodged a complaint with the Thudiyalur All Women Police against the teacher on Saturday.

A case was registered under Section 7 (Sexual assault) and Section 8 (Punishment for sexual assault) of the POCSO Act and arrested him.

He was remanded in Coimbatore central prison under judicial custody. The police suspect that as many as six students might have been affected.

The case has been referred to the child welfare committee and the school education department to provide counselling to affected students, said sources.