Home States Tamil Nadu

Magisterial inquiry into Gudiyattam custodial death begins

A magisterial inquiry began on Sunday into the alleged suicide of K Mahendiran (55) who was found hanging inside a toilet at the Gudiyattam taluk police station on Saturday.

Published: 03rd February 2020 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2020 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VELLORE: A magisterial inquiry began on Sunday into the alleged suicide of K Mahendiran (55) who was found hanging inside a toilet at the Gudiyattam taluk police station on Saturday.

The police registered a case under Section 176 (1A) (I) (inquiry by magistrate into cause of death) of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Mahendiran's body was brought to the Government Vellore Medical College Hospital where an autopsy was performed on Sunday. Police personnel were deployed at the hospital to prevent any untoward incident.

Police officials said the reason for Mahendiran's death has not been established.

Mahendiran ended up at the police station after the police came to his house on Friday evening in search of one of his two sons - Ajithkumar - in connection with a fake gold coin cheating case. As Ajithkumar was not at home, the police picked up his elder brother Pandian.

Later that night, Mahendiran took Ajithkumar to the station, where they were allegedly detained.

On Friday, the Gudiyattam taluk police registered a case under Section 420 of the IPC, based on a complaint lodged by M Madhaiyan (51) of Thenkanikottai in Krishnagiri district.

The police identified three of the four accused - Saravanan, Karthi, and Kumar. Madhaiyan, in his complaint, had said that a gang had taken ` 24.5 lakh from him on promise of giving him gold coins. However, it had duped him by giving fake coins.

The police zeroed in on Ajithkumar by checking the call list on an abandoned mobile phone at the spot where the gang handed over the fake coins to Madhaiyan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
custodial death magisterial inquiry
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the post-budget press conference in New Delhi.(Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Budget shocker: Now, pay 10% TDS on your mutual fund income
Xi Jao ‘Dora’ and Satyarth Mishra during their marriage ceremony at Mandsaur on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Love in times of Coronavirus: Chinese woman marries collegemate
Sri Lanka flag (File Photo | AFP)
Sri Lanka does away with Tamil version of national anthem
Former India opener Sanjay Manjrekar (File | AFP)
Kohli instilled self-belief in his team like Imran Khan: Manjrekar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister Babul Supriyo (File Photo | PTI)
Somebody used church vandalism against BJP last time: Babul Supriyo on Delhi Elections
Coronavirus outbreak: India's second positive case reported in Kerala's Alappuzha
Gallery
The British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) ceremony was held at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain on February 2, 2020. The showstopper of the award session was the british World War I film '1917' which claimed seven major awards. Among other notable guests, the award show was also attended by Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge. (Photo | AP)
BAFTA Awards 2020: Sam Mendes's '1917' steals the show, check out the list here
Surprisingly, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah aren't the top performers in their respective departments in the five-match series. Meet the table-toppers here.
India vs New Zealand T20 series stats and figures: KL Rahul to Shardul Thakur, here are the top performers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp