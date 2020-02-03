‘Take up public exam issue with ministers, MLAs’: DMK students wing to parents
DMK students wing has urged parents to take up the issue of public exams for Classes 5 and 8 with AIADMK MLAs and ministers.
Published: 03rd February 2020 02:31 AM | Last Updated: 03rd February 2020 03:44 AM | A+A A-
CHENNAI: DMK students wing has urged parents to take up the issue of public exams for Classes 5 and 8 with AIADMK MLAs and ministers.
Kancheepuram MLA and unit’s State secretary CVMP Ezhilarasan in his twitter handle said students and parents should question AIADMK MLAs and ministers about the public exams for classes 5 and 8 wherever they happen to meet them and urge them to drop it.
Ezhilarasan told Express “I raised the issue with Minister for Rural Industries P Benjamin when he attended a function at Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Periya Kanchipuram on Saturday and urged him to drop the public exam.”