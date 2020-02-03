Home States Tamil Nadu

This old clock in Pondy recites Thirukkural, will provide news bulletins

Puducherry, a former French colony, is known for ancient structures and heritage buildings. There are three clock towers built during the French regime - at Grand Bazaar, Muthialpet and Chinnakadai.

Published: 03rd February 2020 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2020 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

Photo | G Pattabiram

By Bagalavan Perier B
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Have you heard of a clock tower reciting couplets from Thirukkural? Here is one such vintage tower, which has got the attention of Puducherry residents after its recent restoration. Arrangements are also being made for a news broadcast from the tower with the help of All India Radio.

Old-timers used to look up to this clock tower at Muthialpet during their work throughout the day.  The vintage tower was recently renovated, thanks to the efforts of Muthialpet MLA Vayapuri Manikandan.

Post renovation, the tower not only rings the bell every hour but also recites a couplet from Thirukkural with its meaning.

Puducherry, a former French colony, is known for ancient structures and heritage buildings. There are three clock towers here built during the French regime -- at Grand Bazaar, Muthialpet and Chinnakadai.

Septuagenarian N Vadivelu, a resident of Muthialpet, said, "These towers carry many stories of Puducherry with them. When we were young, the bells from these towers could be heard several km away. Counting the number of bells, people would tell the time as only the rich could afford to have watches and clocks those days. However, due to poor maintenance, the clocks at all the towers stopped working. Only the clock tower in Big Bazaar used to work, now and then."

Manikandan took the initiative to renovate the clock tower in Muthialpet and set up a small park around it. He released a sum of Rs. 20 lakh from his constituency development fund to the Puducherry Municipality and the renovation work started in June last year. The tower came back to life in the third week of January this year.

Talking to Express, Manikandan said, "I am native of Muthialpet. Since my childhood, I used to see this clock tower. I felt bad as it was not working. So, in my election manifesto, I promised to restore the clock tower as it is a pride of our constituency. As per promise, I allotted funds and the restoration works were carried out by the Puducherry municipality."

"Nobody knows the exact age of this clock tower as there are no written records or inscription on it inauguration. However, according to a few records we have, it is over 100 years old and a full-fledged renovation work was done last when Gubert was Mayor of Puducherry Municipality. Almost after 60 years, the same kind of restoration works have been carried out."

"Technicians inspected the tower and said half of the funds allotted would be spent on repairing the clock, without affecting the vintage technology. Considering the fund crisis, we opted for digital recording technology and planned to play the recorded sound of bells. I also suggested for recitation of Thirukkural couplets with their meaning too," Manikandan said.

"After trial runs, we recorded all 1,330 couplets in Thirukkural with their simple meaning and they are now being played after the bells and announcement of time. I met All India Radio officials last week and discussed about my plan to broadcast news from the tower too. They accepted to extend support and news in Tamil will be broadcast several times a day. Officials will inspect the clock tower on Monday and, on trial basis, news will be broadcast from this week by fixing receivers to get signals from AIR. If all goes well, news will be broadcast regularly from this clock tower," Manikandan said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
clock tower Thirukkural All India Radio news bulletins
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the post-budget press conference in New Delhi.(Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Budget shocker: Now, pay 10% TDS on your mutual fund income
Xi Jao ‘Dora’ and Satyarth Mishra during their marriage ceremony at Mandsaur on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Love in times of Coronavirus: Chinese woman marries collegemate
Sri Lanka flag (File Photo | AFP)
Sri Lanka does away with Tamil version of national anthem
Former India opener Sanjay Manjrekar (File | AFP)
Kohli instilled self-belief in his team like Imran Khan: Manjrekar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister Babul Supriyo (File Photo | PTI)
Somebody used church vandalism against BJP last time: Babul Supriyo on Delhi Elections
Coronavirus outbreak: India's second positive case reported in Kerala's Alappuzha
Gallery
The British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) ceremony was held at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain on February 2, 2020. The showstopper of the award session was the british World War I film '1917' which claimed seven major awards. Among other notable guests, the award show was also attended by Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge. (Photo | AP)
BAFTA Awards 2020: Sam Mendes's '1917' steals the show, check out the list here
Surprisingly, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah aren't the top performers in their respective departments in the five-match series. Meet the table-toppers here.
India vs New Zealand T20 series stats and figures: KL Rahul to Shardul Thakur, here are the top performers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp