Those with ego cannot be happy: Mata

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Spiritual guru Mata Amritanandamayi said “ego” blocks a person from forgiveness, which, she claimed, was a loss to oneself. In the present scenario, people want others to accommodate their wishes but refuse to adjust or budge to anyone, she added.

“A person with ego cannot enjoy peace and happiness, because it constantly tries to flow against the harmonious current of nature. If there are seven people living under the same roof, not all seven can be kings. If they all try to become one, there will be an endless war,” she added.

Amma was speaking during the two-day-long Brahmasthanam Temple festival at Amrita Vidyalayam in Nallampalayam, on Sunday.

She gave an example on how not to judge a person, by saying, “A good tailor does not rely on the measurements taken the previous time as he knows that the customer may have lost or gained weight, or changed in proportion. We cannot judge anyone based on our preconceptions. If we remain open enough to see the good in others, our minds will become more expansive, thus helping us to grow.”

Just as our body needs good, nutritious food every day, our mind also needs the nutrition of good thoughts every day, she said, adding that junk food would lead to an unhealthy and sick body. This, she said, is also related to thoughts as bad thoughts would make the mind sick and weak. When life has to be celebrated, Mata said, enjoyment should not be devoid of culture and values. “The reality of life is that it is infinite, which our mind cannot reach. Life becomes fulfilled when we come into tune with that infinitude,” the spiritual guru added. She advised children to never waste any opportunity to serve.