Bribery charges: Plea seeks CBI probe against IT major Cognizant

CHENNAI: A PIL was filed on Monday at the Madras High Court, demanding a CBI probe into the allegation that IT major Cognizant authorised construction services firm L&T to bribe State government officials to obtain building plan approvals. The petition was filed by advocate ML Ravi, who is also the president of Desiya Makkal Sakthi Katchi.

The court has issued notices to State and Centre. “It is to be noted at this juncture that the said proceedings of the Securities and Exchange Commission, USA, were also in the public domain and therefore, it may not be necessary to lodge any specific complaint and that it is also open to the CBI and the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption, to initiate enquiry,” the bench observed.

According to the petitioner, CTS entered into a contract with a multinational company Larsen and Toubro Limited, Manapakkam, Chennai, for construction and operation of commercial operation buildings referred as KITS campus, encompassing 2.7 million sq feet at Okkiam, Thoraipakkam, Siruseri at Chennai, and commercial operation building at Pune, Maharashtra.