Home States Tamil Nadu

Life term for five persons under POCSO in 2018 Ayanavaram child rape case

Defence counsel, throughout the case, argued that the entire incident was blown out of proportion.

Published: 04th February 2020 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2020 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

The accused men being brought to the court on Monday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Days after a special court for POCSO cases convicted 15 persons in the 2018 Ayanavaram child rape case, judge RN Manjula on Monday sentenced five of them to life imprisonment and the remaining 10 to undergo imprisonment for five years.

R Ravikumar (56), M Suresh (32), N Abhishek (23) and N Palani (40) have been sentenced to undergo imprisonment until death while A Rajasekaran (40) has been sentenced to life with entitlement to be released prematurely on his application.

Defence counsel, throughout the case, argued that the entire incident was blown out of proportion.

They will appeal against the judgement at the Madras High Court. In a 233-page order, the judge said Section 6 and 10 of POCSO Act have been prove n against the five sentenced to life.

Gunasekaran, a gardener and convict number 15, was acquitted while another accused Babu (A10) died during trial.

Since all the accused have been in custody for the last 18 months, the judge did not impose any fine on them.

Referring to the compensation to be provided to the 12- year old victim, the judge observed, “In this case, repeated penetrative sexual assault and various other type of sexual assault, including gang sexual assault, are proved to have been committed on the child.”

Victim to be provided `6 lakh as compensation, observes judge

As per the National Legal Services Authority, Compensation Scheme for Women Victims/ Survivors of Sexual Assault/ other Crimes, the victim shall be provided `6 lakh as compensation, the judge observed.

Considering the mental and physical trauma undergone by the victim and her family, an interim compensation of Rs 1.5 lakh should be awarded, the judge said. In the case of Gunasekaran, who was acquitted, an appeal will be filed after consultations.

"The life imprisonment convicts were all found guilty under Section 6 and 10 of POCSO Act and also for kidnapping and threatening, which fall under IPC charges resulting in the imprisonment till death", he said.

The incident came to light on July 13, 2018, when the victim, a Class VII student, informed her elder sister that she was suffering from acute stomach pain. She also told her sister that she was raped, sometimes gang-raped, by the men working in the apartment complex they were living in.

Subsequently, her sister informed their parents, who filed a complaint at the Ayanavaram all-women police station. The police registered cases on July 16 and 17 of the accused were arrested.

After careful investigation, the police booked them under various Sections of the POCSO Act and the IPC.

The sensational case saw a total of 120 pieces of evidence picked up from the scene of crime and 81 witnesses which included doctors and magistrates.

The charge sheet alone ran up to 750 pages when the trial began on November 13. The trial closed for orders on December 6.

Teen held under POCSO Dindigul: A 17-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl, who, later died after she reportedly fell off a tractor driven by the boy’s brother on Sunday

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ayanavaram child rape case
India Matters
Muslim women with children stage a protest against CAA and NRC near Ghataghar in old Lucknow Saturday Jan. 18 2020. (File| PTI)
No decision yet to 'prepare' NRC at national level: MoS Home in LS
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at parliament house with the Union Budget documents in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Form 26AS will now show property, share transaction details too
For representational purposes
One in 10 Indians will develop cancer during lifetime: WHO
Kumari Naik (Photo | EPS)
Once branded a witch, woman with 31 digits walks into Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vaastavik Kanoon: The poem on mob lynching that went viral
वैसे भी आदत है तुमको, पिछले सत्तर सालों से: Listen to Pinjara, IITian Naveen Chourey's stirring poem
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp