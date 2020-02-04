Home States Tamil Nadu

‘NEET drove students to China, exposed them to coronavirus’

Dravidar Kazhagam president K Veeramani on Monday reiterated his demand to scrap NEET saying the exam forced many students from Tamil Nadu to study medicine in China.

Coronavirus

For representational purpose (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

ARIYALUR: Dravidar Kazhagam president K Veeramani on Monday reiterated his demand to scrap NEET saying the exam forced many students from Tamil Nadu to study medicine in China, which has exposed several students to Coronavirus.

He said this while addressing media persons in Jayankondam after garlanding the statue of former chief minister C N Annadurai on his 51st death anniversary.

“Several students from Tamil Nadu also from other States are going to China to study medicine after the implementation of NEET. In China, these students had to confine themselves in rooms to protect themselves from Coronavirus. I would say both the virus and the NEET should be eradicated to protect our students.”

Further, he said the DK would launch fill-jail protest to condemn board exams for class 5 and 8 standards. The date for the protest would be announced on February 21. “Because of board exams, school dropouts in rural areas would increase tremendously. The exams would add to the stress of students,”  he added.

