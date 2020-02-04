Preliminary works for 366-crore Nagai medical college starts

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Preliminary works such as soil testing and site clearance by the PWD for the setting up of a Rs 366-crore medical college in Orathur village of Nagapattinam district are currently underway. The medical college would span an area of 20 hectares. "We are currently clearing prosopis (karuvelam) which has covered the site and are levelling the ground. We are also boring up to 40 feet and doing soil tests. Soil samples are being collected and sent to labs and we are doing analyses to decide the type of foundation to be made. The preliminary would be completed in a week, " said a senior official from the PWD health services constructions section.

The blueprints have been prepared and there would be 20 buildings for hospital blocks, college blocks, administrative blocks, hostels, staff quarters and other special units coming up at the site. Officials said they are most likely to suggest pile foundations for the construction works. Health services officials said construction works would start soon after the tender is floated. R Mahendran, Joint Director of Health Services, said, "The tender would be ready by this month. A special officer has been assigned to oversee the construction process and construction would start in two to three months. The medical college will come come up in Orathur for sure."

Meanwhile, the Mayiladuthurai versus Nagapattinam case is still pending in Madras High Court. The original petitioner had sought the shifting of the medical college in Orathur to a village near Mayiladuthurai, citing lack of medical facilities in Mayiladuthurai Government Hospital. The case has been postponed for more hearings before a final verdict is reached.