Home States Tamil Nadu

Preliminary works for 366-crore Nagai medical college starts

Preliminary works such as soil testing and site clearance by the PWD for the setting up of a Rs 366-crore medical college in Orathur village of Nagapattinam district are currently underway.

Published: 04th February 2020 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2020 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Preliminary works such as soil testing and site clearance by the PWD for the setting up of a Rs 366-crore medical college in Orathur village of Nagapattinam district are currently underway. The medical college would span an area of 20 hectares. "We are currently clearing prosopis (karuvelam) which has covered the site and are levelling the ground. We are also boring up to 40 feet and doing soil tests. Soil samples are being collected and sent to labs and we are doing analyses to decide the type of foundation to be made. The preliminary would be completed in a week, "  said a senior official from the PWD health services constructions section.

The blueprints have been prepared and there would be 20 buildings for hospital blocks, college blocks, administrative blocks, hostels, staff quarters and other special units coming up at the site. Officials said they are most likely to suggest pile foundations for the construction works. Health services officials said construction works would start soon after the tender is floated. R Mahendran, Joint Director of Health Services, said, "The tender would be ready by this month. A special officer has been assigned to oversee the construction process and construction would start in two to three months. The medical college will come come up in Orathur for sure."

Meanwhile, the Mayiladuthurai versus Nagapattinam case is still pending in Madras High Court. The original petitioner had sought the shifting of the medical college in Orathur to a village near Mayiladuthurai, citing lack of medical facilities in Mayiladuthurai Government Hospital. The case has been postponed for more hearings before a final verdict is reached.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PWD medical college
India Matters
Muslim women with children stage a protest against CAA and NRC near Ghataghar in old Lucknow Saturday Jan. 18 2020. (File| PTI)
No decision yet to 'prepare' NRC at national level: MoS Home in LS
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at parliament house with the Union Budget documents in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Form 26AS will now show property, share transaction details too
For representational purposes
One in 10 Indians will develop cancer during lifetime: WHO
Kumari Naik (Photo | EPS)
Once branded a witch, woman with 31 digits walks into Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vaastavik Kanoon: The poem on mob lynching that went viral
वैसे भी आदत है तुमको, पिछले सत्तर सालों से: Listen to Pinjara, IITian Naveen Chourey's stirring poem
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp