‘Anti-social’ remark: Rajinikanth summoned

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The one-person commission investigating the Thoothukudi police firing has summoned actor Rajinikanth for an inquiry on February 25 regarding his remarks, alleging intrusion of anti-social elements into the agitation against Sterlite Copper. Rajini, in May 2018, alleged that there was a big fault on part of State’s intelligence agencies. “Anti-socials are responsible for the violence and vandalisation of government and private properties,” he had said, adding that the identities of that attacked police should be released.