Coronavirus threat: Fever patient put up in isolation ward in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Another passenger who travelled to China was placed in the isolation ward at the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital after he complained of fever. Throat swabs and blood samples will be sent for testing tomorrow, said sources from the hospital.

Meanwhile, test results of three passengers who travelled from Wuhan with an infected student of Kerala is awaited, said Health Minister C Vijayabaskar after a stakeholder meeting on coronavirus preparedness, here on Tuesday. Samples have been sent to King Institute, Guindy.

The health minister pointed out that so far 21 samples have tested negative for the novel coronavirus (nCoV).

“We have screened 1,225 people and kept them on house observation. Also, the Union Ministry had given new instructions, according to which an exclusive aero bridge should be set up and a dedicated screening team posted at airports,” the minister said.

When asked about travel advisory to Kerala, the minister said, “It is a general precaution that we avoid going to affected places, adding surveillance has been increased in Coimbatore and Theni, bordering Kerala.”The minister also said that the number of isolation wards has been increased and that the State is fully geared to meet any emergency.

Health department officials said 10 people, including eight Chinese nationals, kept at the isolation ward in Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital were sent home.

Also, an advisory will be issued that the traffic police use sterilised breath analysers to prevent the spread of the virus.

